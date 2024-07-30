Beldex 24-Hour Volume Reaches $828,920.01 (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Beldex has a total market cap of $302.55 million and $828,920.01 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0453 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,316.18 or 0.05002362 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00040242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00007832 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00011379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00013634 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009262 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,926,009,536 coins and its circulating supply is 6,678,309,536 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.