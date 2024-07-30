Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 25,822 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the previous session’s volume of 12,125 shares.The stock last traded at $88.62 and had previously closed at $91.10.

Bel Fuse Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $133.21 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 21.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bel Fuse

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter worth about $444,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 8.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,442,000. 6.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

