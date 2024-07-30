Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 25,822 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the previous session’s volume of 12,125 shares.The stock last traded at $88.62 and had previously closed at $91.10.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.36.
Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $133.21 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 21.62%.
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.
