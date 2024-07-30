Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 76,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Haleon by 44.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 38,446,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,865,076 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Haleon by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,542,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423,475 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Haleon by 12,018.4% during the first quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,463,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,375 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haleon during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,225,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Haleon by 88.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,504,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon Price Performance

Haleon stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,477,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,214,431. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.41. Haleon plc has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Haleon had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

See Also

