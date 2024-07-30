Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes $2.73 Million Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 109,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Toast by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,310,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,184,000 after buying an additional 150,425 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in Toast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,270,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,078,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Toast by 1,542.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 53,846 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TOST. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Toast from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.65.

Toast Price Performance

Shares of TOST stock remained flat at $26.00 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,274,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,849,788. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $27.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.56 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.21.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $47,536.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,745.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Toast news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $47,536.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,745.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 3,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $97,688.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,847,315 shares in the company, valued at $73,005,156.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 368,455 shares of company stock worth $9,410,466. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

