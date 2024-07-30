Bayesian Capital Management LP Sells 9,000 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Bayesian Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 136.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5,510.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REXR. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 30,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,483,291.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,882.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:REXR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.36. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $58.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $237.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.70 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 30.71%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 153.21%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.