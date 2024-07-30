Bayesian Capital Management LP Sells 3,486 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Bayesian Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,486 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,265,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in Biogen by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 35,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $1,290,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 386,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $2.49 on Tuesday, reaching $211.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,913. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.44 and a 1-year high of $278.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.85. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.26.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

