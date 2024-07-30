Bayesian Capital Management LP Sells 202,300 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bayesian Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 79.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 202,300 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in Intel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Intel by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Intel by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 27,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.22. The stock had a trading volume of 27,443,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,718,660. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.61 and its 200-day moving average is $37.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $128.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.05. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

