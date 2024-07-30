Bayesian Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 10,080 TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRU. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 237.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in TransUnion by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period.

TransUnion Stock Up 2.8 %

TransUnion stock traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,452,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,606. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $89.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.30, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.13.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $127,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TransUnion news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,029,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $127,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,761 shares of company stock worth $2,266,576. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on TRU shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

