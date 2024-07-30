Bayesian Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $15,109,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Eaton by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 76,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $2,176,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $1,001,000. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in Eaton by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 71,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,172,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN traded down $9.37 on Tuesday, reaching $287.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,751,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,955. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $191.82 and a 12-month high of $345.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $321.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.51. The company has a market cap of $114.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.06.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

