Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,187,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,714,000 after purchasing an additional 35,599 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 5,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 29,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 288.0% during the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 5,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

FTI Consulting stock traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.48. 128,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,019. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.83 and a 12-month high of $243.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $949.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FTI Consulting

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 1,492 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.14, for a total value of $329,940.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,885,817.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 596 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $134,773.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,579.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 1,492 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.14, for a total transaction of $329,940.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,885,817.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,075 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Profile

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.