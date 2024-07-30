Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New $779,000 Investment in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 416.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 64,878 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $34,554,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,143,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,710,000 after acquiring an additional 57,090 shares during the period. Crescent Park Management L.P. grew its stake in Wix.com by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 106,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,149,000 after acquiring an additional 15,131 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Wix.com by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.08. 416,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,600. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.90 and a 12-month high of $178.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 136.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $419.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.71 million. Wix.com had a net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $175.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.31.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

