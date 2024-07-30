Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $908,000 in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Stock Performance

State Street stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.73. The company had a trading volume of 660,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,702. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.17 and a 200-day moving average of $74.97. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $86.24.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on State Street from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on State Street from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.96.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

