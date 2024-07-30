Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $861,000 in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,640,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,265,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,251,353,000 after purchasing an additional 395,099 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 567,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,814,000 after purchasing an additional 293,924 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 659,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,750,000 after buying an additional 289,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 377,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,104,000 after buying an additional 234,883 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.96. 225,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,483. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.32 and a fifty-two week high of $184.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $653.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.99 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

In related news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total transaction of $14,961,805.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,994 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott A. Cottrill sold 73,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $12,672,863.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,442 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,524.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $14,961,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,555.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,004 shares of company stock valued at $30,547,285 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMS. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

