Bayesian Capital Management LP Has $2.54 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 237.1% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $1,190,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 382.6% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $2,156,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $4,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 1.9 %

CB stock traded up $5.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.77. 804,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,033. The stock has a market cap of $112.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $198.10 and a fifty-two week high of $277.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.12.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. William Blair lowered Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

