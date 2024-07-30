Bayesian Capital Management LP Has $1.80 Million Stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,066 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 535,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 37,984 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 16,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 28,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,988.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,062,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,790,901.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $199,988.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,062,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,790,901.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 88,390 shares of company stock worth $597,569 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

SoFi Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,697,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,915,742. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.93.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.44.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

