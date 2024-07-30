Bayesian Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 205.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,650,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,567,000 after acquiring an additional 353,171 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,868,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,929,000 after buying an additional 1,524,341 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,067,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,301,000 after acquiring an additional 156,534 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at about $156,093,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.43.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.67. 1,253,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,517,670. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $72.93.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -242.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

