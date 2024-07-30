Bayesian Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Bayesian Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth $27,380,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,761,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 114,215 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1,351.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 89,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,866,000 after purchasing an additional 83,744 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at $8,583,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 648,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,735,000 after buying an additional 63,595 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Helen of Troy Price Performance

HELE stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.27. The company had a trading volume of 542,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.57 and a 200 day moving average of $103.58. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $142.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.85 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 7.82%. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

