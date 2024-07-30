Bayesian Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,598,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in FOX by 315.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,052,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,108,000 after purchasing an additional 799,383 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in FOX by 315.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 917,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 696,610 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 945,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,155,000 after purchasing an additional 456,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in FOX by 377.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 359,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 284,353 shares in the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOX stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.83. 401,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,628. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $35.89.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

