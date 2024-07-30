Bayesian Capital Management LP Buys 15,114 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 186.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,114 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $8,732,000. Broadview Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 23,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 45,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYR traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.38. 2,363,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,922,236. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $94.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.29 and a 200-day moving average of $87.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

