Bayesian Capital Management LP Acquires 13,200 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 128.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 182.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,491,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196,415 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,244,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,851,000 after acquiring an additional 47,139 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 5.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,677,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,929,000 after buying an additional 252,528 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,083,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,994,000 after buying an additional 699,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,649,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,639,000 after buying an additional 327,785 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Brookfield Renewable stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.57. 854,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,381. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $32.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.28.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is currently -308.69%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

