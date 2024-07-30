Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Bausch + Lomb has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. Bausch + Lomb’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bausch + Lomb to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Bausch + Lomb Price Performance
NYSE:BLCO opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.31. Bausch + Lomb has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $20.30.
Bausch + Lomb Company Profile
Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.
