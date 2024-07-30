Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Bausch + Lomb has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. Bausch + Lomb’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bausch + Lomb to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bausch + Lomb Price Performance

NYSE:BLCO opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.31. Bausch + Lomb has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $20.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLCO. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Evercore dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bausch + Lomb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bausch + Lomb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.95.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

