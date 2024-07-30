Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $265.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 26.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Barrett Business Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Barrett Business Services Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ BBSI opened at $35.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.17 and a 200 day moving average of $30.98. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $21.59 and a twelve month high of $36.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.25 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Sidoti lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Thomas B. Cusick sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $79,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,663.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

