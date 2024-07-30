Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) PT Raised to $72.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.11% from the company’s previous close.

BK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

NYSE BK traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $65.39. 305,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,807,155. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.64. The company has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $39.66 and a 1-year high of $65.90.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,363.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,858 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,504 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

