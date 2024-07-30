Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $84.11 and last traded at $84.11. Approximately 136,889 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 823,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Desjardins downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.38. The stock has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a $1.125 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 74.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Montreal

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMO. Canoe Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 300,456.3% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 105,510,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,439,190,000 after acquiring an additional 105,475,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth $812,644,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,872,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $976,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729,145 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,069,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,318,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,225,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,911,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Articles

