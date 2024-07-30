Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13), Yahoo Finance reports. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $37.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,879. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $23.24. The stock has a market cap of $321.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 120.48%.

BMRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

