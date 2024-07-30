Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 585,100 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the June 30th total of 463,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 492,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Bank of America raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander (Brasil)
Banco Santander (Brasil) Price Performance
BSBR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.09. 159,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,737. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.
Banco Santander (Brasil) Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th.
About Banco Santander (Brasil)
Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.
