Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 585,100 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the June 30th total of 463,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 492,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 4th quarter worth about $5,064,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 4th quarter valued at about $655,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

BSBR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.09. 159,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,737. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

