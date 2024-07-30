BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,100 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the June 30th total of 429,700 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BANF shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

BancFirst Price Performance

BANF stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.50. 23,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,050. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.87. BancFirst has a 52 week low of $79.99 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 29.64%. As a group, analysts expect that BancFirst will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.10%.

Insider Transactions at BancFirst

In other news, Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 326,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,142,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 326,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,142,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $107,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,242. Corporate insiders own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BancFirst

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 557.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

