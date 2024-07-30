Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,700 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the June 30th total of 470,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of AYRWF stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 57,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,668. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37. Ayr Wellness has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.10). Ayr Wellness had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $118.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ayr Wellness will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ayr Wellness Inc operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator that cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It owns and operates a chain of cannabis retail stores under AYR, Liberty Health Sciences, and The Dispensary brand names.

