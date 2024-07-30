Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Trading 4.2% Higher

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.36 and last traded at $10.36. 69,664 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,199,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Bioservices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Avid Bioservices Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a market cap of $656.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.52.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 100.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $42.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.60 million. Analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Avid Bioservices

In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $57,733.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,847.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,216 shares of company stock worth $69,984. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,427,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,791,000 after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter worth $370,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter worth $2,090,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3,125.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

