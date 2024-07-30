Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,041 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVTR. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 3.8% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Avantor by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Avantor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $26.44. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVTR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

