Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD) Shares Bought by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC owned 2.69% of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,238,000. Northland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 514.4% during the fourth quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 22,175 shares in the last quarter. MB Generational Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVSD traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.96. 824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,740. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $46.19 and a 1 year high of $58.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.06 and its 200-day moving average is $55.85. The company has a market capitalization of $139.55 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (AVSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside of the US. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSD was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

