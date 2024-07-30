Avalanche (AVAX) Price Hits $26.97 on Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $10.65 billion and $344.55 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $26.97 or 0.00040626 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00007971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00013509 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009244 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 444,215,053 coins and its circulating supply is 394,868,683 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

