ATOR Protocol (ATOR) Price Tops $1.37 on Exchanges

ATOR Protocol (ATOR) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. During the last week, ATOR Protocol has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. ATOR Protocol has a market cap of $57.74 million and $87.39 worth of ATOR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATOR Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $1.37 or 0.00002078 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ATOR Protocol Profile

ATOR Protocol was first traded on January 9th, 2023. ATOR Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 tokens. ATOR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @atorprotocol. ATOR Protocol’s official website is ator.io. The official message board for ATOR Protocol is medium.com/@atorprotocol.

Buying and Selling ATOR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOR Protocol (ATOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ATOR Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 52,503,346.25458968 in circulation. The last known price of ATOR Protocol is 1.48074865 USD and is up 48.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $483.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ator.io/.”

