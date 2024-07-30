Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339,227 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions were worth $9,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,615,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,409,000 after buying an additional 33,286 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 26.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,537,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,392,000 after buying an additional 537,927 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter valued at $49,712,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 38.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,305,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,145,000 after buying an additional 636,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,825,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,300,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Chad M. Mcever sold 100,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 451,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,090,585.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Chad M. Mcever sold 100,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 451,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,090,585.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 45,948 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $1,059,560.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 983,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,675,243.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 134,526 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,884 and have sold 214,243 shares valued at $5,029,887. Company insiders own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

AESI traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.92. The company had a trading volume of 462,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,953. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.77. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.59. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $192.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.39 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 19.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Atlas Energy Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.89.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

