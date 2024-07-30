ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.56

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$42.56 and last traded at C$42.43, with a volume of 35684 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$42.13.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACO.X. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of ATCO from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$50.00 to C$50.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.92.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.41.

In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 59,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$42.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,486,400.00. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

