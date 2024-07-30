Asure Software’s (ASUR) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Asure Software from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asure Software presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.40.

Asure Software stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $264.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $15.54.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $31.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Asure Software will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Asure Software by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,924,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,357,000 after purchasing an additional 408,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Asure Software by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,737,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,385 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Asure Software by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,181,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 71,495 shares in the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC increased its holdings in Asure Software by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 976,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after purchasing an additional 112,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Asure Software by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 745,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 115,256 shares in the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

