Astronics (ATRO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.14). Astronics had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $185.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect Astronics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Astronics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ATRO traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.58. 5,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,299. Astronics has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $23.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average of $18.83.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Astronics
Astronics Company Profile
Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Astronics
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- This Semiconductor Stock Is ON Track for a New High
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Why SoFi Stock is an Unmissable Growth Opportunity
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Has Micron’s Stock Drop Turned Into A Screaming Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.