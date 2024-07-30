Astronics (ATRO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.14). Astronics had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $185.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect Astronics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Astronics alerts:

Astronics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATRO traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.58. 5,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,299. Astronics has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $23.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average of $18.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Astronics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Astronics

Astronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.