Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Baird R W cut shares of Associated Banc from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Associated Banc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Associated Banc from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.56.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ASB

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Associated Banc stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. Associated Banc has a 1-year low of $15.16 and a 1-year high of $24.21.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The business had revenue of $321.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.69 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Associated Banc’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Associated Banc

In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,449.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Banc

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASB. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 45,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 186,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 57,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.