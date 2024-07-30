Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $292.00

Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIEGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 292 ($3.76) and last traded at GBX 290 ($3.73), with a volume of 225781 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 287 ($3.69).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £427.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 537.04 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 276.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 263.12.

Insider Activity at Ashoka India Equity Investment

In related news, insider Jamie Skinner acquired 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 284 ($3.65) per share, with a total value of £5,089.28 ($6,546.54). 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ashoka India Equity Investment

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

