Ascent Group LLC Sells 8,348 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Ascent Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 43.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,348 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.64.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MPC traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $172.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,744,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,684. The company has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.40. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $131.21 and a 12 month high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.25.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

