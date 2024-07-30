Ascent Group LLC Sells 16,903 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Ascent Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,903 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 569,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,962,000 after purchasing an additional 152,736 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Equity Residential by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,965,000 after buying an additional 18,556 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $1,110,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 165,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 20,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 551,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,482,000 after acquiring an additional 27,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

EQR stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.28. 1,809,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.39 and a 200-day moving average of $63.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.87. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $71.78.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.03%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.53.

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $439,141.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

