Ascent Group LLC Sells 134 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Ascent Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,817,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,644,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,137,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,550,000 after buying an additional 202,312 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,604,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,295,000 after buying an additional 152,254 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 477,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,772,000 after buying an additional 143,879 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on STLD shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.86.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $130.52. 1,077,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,027. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.35. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.53 and a 12-month high of $151.34.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.