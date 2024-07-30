Ascent Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 673.1% in the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 43.1% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 8.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,470,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,854,000 after purchasing an additional 114,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.2% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $4.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $372.55. 938,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,494. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.93 and a 1 year high of $441.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $372.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $439.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $426.71.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

