Ascent Group LLC Purchases Shares of 16,859 Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 102,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VCLT stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.13. 585,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,206,355. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.47 and a fifty-two week high of $81.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.80.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.3243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.