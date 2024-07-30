Ascent Group LLC Purchases 197 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total transaction of $22,529,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total transaction of $22,529,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,978 shares of company stock worth $54,692,570. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $912.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $872.29.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.2 %

BlackRock stock traded up $10.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $872.33. 125,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,691. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $873.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $797.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $796.17.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 32.36%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

