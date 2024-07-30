Ascent Group LLC Purchases 18,874 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 165.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,874 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,443,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 471,656 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 344,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 161,610 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 175,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 80,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE LYG traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,828,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,208,826. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $3.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2.57. The firm has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.35.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.0546 dividend. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 47.37%.

LYG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

