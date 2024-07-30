Ascent Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Ascent Group LLC trimmed its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,644 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 3,861 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 661.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 921 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BUD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $70.00 to $68.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

BUD traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.07. 2,161,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,673. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $107.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $67.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.56.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

