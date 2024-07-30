Ascent Group LLC Lowers Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ascent Group LLC reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,494 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $542,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,987,516.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,552,835. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $178.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,048,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,165,009. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.81. The stock has a market cap of $199.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.33 and a 1 year high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.63.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

