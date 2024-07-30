Ascent Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 27.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chunghwa Telecom Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CHT traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $36.81. 122,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,563. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average of $38.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.18.

Chunghwa Telecom Cuts Dividend

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.4736 per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Chunghwa Telecom’s payout ratio is 76.00%.

Chunghwa Telecom Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

