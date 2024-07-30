Ascent Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Align Technology by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 64,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,085,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Align Technology by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 437,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,373,000 after buying an additional 43,144 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its stake in Align Technology by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 190.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 54,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,748,000 after buying an additional 35,507 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.78.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of ALGN traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $223.96. 1,136,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.66. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.34 and a twelve month high of $384.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.62.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Stories

